Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRATF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $24.33 on Friday. Traton has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

