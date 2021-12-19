TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $28.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.