Tribe (TRIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $413.70 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $413.70 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

