Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Update

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TMXN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Trimax has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
Trimax Company Profile
