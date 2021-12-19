Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Update

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMXN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Trimax has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Trimax Company Profile

Trimax Corp. engages in the provision of natural skin care products. The firm’s products include body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, and candles through its subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc The company was founded on August 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

