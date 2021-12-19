Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $85.43 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.