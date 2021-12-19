Truist Securiti Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $14.80 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

