Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.96. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $236.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

