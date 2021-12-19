TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 61,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $349.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

