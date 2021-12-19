TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,245 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $6,744,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

