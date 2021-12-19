TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.