TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.21 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.