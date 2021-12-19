TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.78 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

