Tutti Frutti Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $53,370.41 and $4,614.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007150 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

