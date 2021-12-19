Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $273.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.00. Twilio has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,274 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $32,029,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Twilio by 407.7% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raine Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

