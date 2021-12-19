Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,666 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 368.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 157.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,389 shares of company stock worth $32,172,456. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

