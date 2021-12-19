Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.