Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.