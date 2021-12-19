Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 215,396 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215,396 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

NYSE GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

