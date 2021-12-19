Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,750 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of JKHY opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

