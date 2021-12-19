UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €160.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €151.75 ($170.51).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA ML opened at €138.40 ($155.51) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €135.66. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.