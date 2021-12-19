UGE International’s (UGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get UGE International alerts:

CVE:UGE opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.60. UGE International has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.54.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.