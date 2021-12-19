Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts have commented on UGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 2,363,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

