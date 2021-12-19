Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after buying an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

