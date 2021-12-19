Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($46.25) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($63.43) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.93) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,231.82 ($55.92).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,982 ($52.62) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($49.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($65.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,906.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,060.03. The company has a market cap of £102.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

