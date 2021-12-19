uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QURE. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $981.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. uniQure has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $48.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock worth $879,932. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in uniQure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

