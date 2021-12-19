United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.