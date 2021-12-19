UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Shares of UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.96. The company has a market cap of $458.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

