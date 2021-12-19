Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $261.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $42,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,055 shares of company stock worth $290,148. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

