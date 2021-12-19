Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $156.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $138.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,056,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,294. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average is $130.16. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

