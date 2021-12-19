Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Up 7.4% After Dividend Announcement

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.57%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $754.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

