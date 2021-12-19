Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0289 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

