Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

