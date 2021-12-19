Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $214.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.48 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

