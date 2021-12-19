Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.