Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

