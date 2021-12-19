Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 48,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average of $229.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

