VeChain Price Tops $0.0812 (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $235.71 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008233 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

