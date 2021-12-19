Veil (VEIL) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $918,346.55 and $1,395.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,628.14 or 0.99594331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00274494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00413461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00164554 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001915 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

