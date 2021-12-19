Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 11683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several research firms have commented on VLD. William Blair began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $53,371,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $7,362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $7,165,000.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.