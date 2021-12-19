Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $16.34

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $14.78. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

