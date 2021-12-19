Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Victoria Gold stock opened at 14.74 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of 10.42 and a twelve month high of 22.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is 17.16. The company has a market cap of $922.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

