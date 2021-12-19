Visa (NYSE:V) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Financial Survey

Visa (NYSE:V) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Visa alerts:

This table compares Visa and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.07% 37.62% 15.86% Generation Hemp -763.59% N/A -73.42%

80.5% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Visa and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $272.64, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visa and Generation Hemp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 16.92 $12.31 billion $5.63 37.63 Generation Hemp $90,000.00 965.23 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Visa beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.