Vivos (RDGL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Vivos (OTCMKTS: RDGL) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vivos to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -137.11% Vivos Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 -$960,000.00 -7.90 Vivos Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million 0.90

Vivos’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivos and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Competitors 1006 4165 7591 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Vivos’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Vivos rivals beat Vivos on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

