Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Down 29.5% in November

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.