Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Down 29.5% in November

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.69.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
