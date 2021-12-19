W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $481.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $481.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $15.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.89. 588,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.07. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $516.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

