Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wall Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.61 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03.

