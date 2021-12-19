Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.89 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $2.00 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.87 or 0.08319556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,727.13 or 0.99759179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

