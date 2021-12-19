Warburg Research Reiterates €94.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PAH3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.44 ($115.11).

PAH3 stock opened at €84.02 ($94.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €53.18 ($59.75) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($114.61). The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.32.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

