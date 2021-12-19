Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.