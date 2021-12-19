Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $820.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.99 million to $826.20 million. Waters posted sales of $786.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $348.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average is $366.18. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $242.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.